Corinne Bailey Rae announces North American tour w/ Melanie Charles & more

British singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae has announced her first solo headlining tour of North America in over five years. Starting in June, she'll stop in Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle and more, wrapping up in Denver. Jensen McRae, Melanie Charlies, and Adria Kain will each open select shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is on June 24 at Webster Hall, with support from Melanie Charles. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time.

CORINNE BAILEY RAE: 2022 TOUR

Apr 20, 2022 The Corn Exchange Cambridge, England *

Apr 21, 2022 Royal Festival Hall London, UK *

Apr 22, 2022 Birmingham Town Hall Birmingham, England &

Apr 24, 2022 Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom &

Apr 25, 2022 O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, UK *

Apr 28, 2022 O2 Academy Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, UK *

Apr 29, 2022 Cheltenham Jazz Festival Cheltenham, UK

Apr 30, 2022 The Queens Hall Edinburgh, UK *

May 1, 2022 Storyhouse Chester, UK *

May 3, 2022 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill, UK *

May 4, 2022 The Bath Forum Bath, United Kingdom *

Jun 12, 2022 Cambridge Club Festival Cambridge, UK

Jun 17, 2022 Appell Center for the Performing Arts York, PA +

Jun 18, 2022 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA +

Jun 19, 2022 Maryland Hall (Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts) Annapolis, MD +

Jun 21, 2022 The Wilbur Boston, MA +

Jun 22, 2022 Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT +

Jun 24, 2022 Webster Hall New York, NY +

Jun 25, 2022 Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC +

Jun 27, 2022 Wiggins Park Camden, NJ

Jun 29, 2022 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON %

Jul 5, 2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Jul 6, 2022 Venue TBA Grand Rapids, MI

Jul 10, 2022 Chandler Center for Performing Arts Chandler, AZ ^

Jul 12, 2022 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA

Jul 13, 2022 Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA ^

Jul 14, 2022 Palace of Fine Arts Theatre San Francisco, CA

Jul 15, 2022 Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater Las Vegas, NV

Jul 17, 2022 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Jul 19, 2022 Denver Botanic Gardens Denver, CO

Sep 8, 2022 Rock in Rio Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

* - w/ MYSIE

& - w/ Kay Young

+ - w/ Melanie Charles

% - w/ Adria Kain

^ - w/ Jensen McRae