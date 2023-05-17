Cornelius announces first album in six years, shares new single “Sparks”

Cornelius has announced his first album since 2017, titled Dream In Dream, that will be out June 28 via Warner Music Japan. Full details are still to come, but he has just shared new single "Sparks," a sleek slice of sophistipop with some nice guitar interplay and vocoder harmonies. You can watch the video by frequent collaborator Koichiro Tsujikawa below.

Cornelius also has a few life dates in Australia in June and Japan in August. Those are listed below.

Last summer, Cornelius released "Change and Vanish," which was his first music since he resigned as composer for the Tokyo Olympics after reports of incidents of bullying during his high school years resurfaced, which he went on to deny.

Cornelius On Tour

6/16 – Melbourne, AU – RISING Festival

6/17 – Sydney, AU – VIVID Festival

8/19 – Tokyo, JP – Summer Sonic Tokyo

8/20 – Osaka, JP – Summer Sonic Osaka