Cornelius denies bullying incidents that led to his resigning from Tokyo Olympics

Cornelius' Keigo Oyamada resigned from his position at The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as a composer for the opening ceremonies, after old interviews, where he admitted to bullying classmates in school, including people with disabilities, resurfaced. At the time, he released a statement saying, ""I sincerely apologize to my classmates and their parents who have been hurt by my words and actions, and I feel deep regret and responsibility for not being a good friend in school life, which is supposed to make good memories, but being in a position to hurt them.”

Over the weekend, Oyamada released a new, much longer statement -- "Now that the Olympics are over, I wish to clarify the facts" -- where he denies he ever bullied anyone in school and says that that the original interview with Rockin’ On Japan in 1994 misrepresented what he actually said, and that a more recent blog article which quoted from that interview as well as a 1995 interview with Quick Japan further distorted things.

"The headlines of the widely reported ROCKIN’ ON JAPAN, stated that I had forced my classmates to eat feces and masturbate. I had never forced my classmates to do such acts or ever make any suggestions to do so," Oyamada writes. "I spoke of such things during the interview but the magazine that was published had misleading headlines mentioning that I had violated a classmate. Since I could not check the manuscript for ROCKIN’ ON in advance, it was only after the release of the publication that I saw the article."

"I was shocked with the factual inaccuracies, but at that time I did not have the maturity to realize that I should correct them," Oyamada continued. "In hindsight, I regret that I did not set the record straight directly with ROCKIN’ ON."

Oyamada goes on to say that the interview with Quick Japan was in part to set the record straight about the Rockin' On features. "The publisher’s plan and intention of using bullying as the main subject of the article, to my current understanding, is unethical and lacking consideration for the feelings of the victims and people that were in the same position. However, at the time, I did not think about this and did the interview and explained what I had witnessed as a child."

"After the publication of the two magazines, a blog post was edited to make it seem as if I were the perpetrator of the gruesome acts of violence and was published," Oyamada continues. "This false information spread through various forums and social media and is now used as a source for most publications, even though the interview with QUICK JAPAN clearly states that the violent acts were not committed by me."

Oyamada ends his statement with an apology. "I am fully aware that my tone of speech for both interviews was vulgar and inappropriate. I would like to sincerely apologize to the people involved for this and for bringing up such horrific events and not taking into consideration, the humiliation, pain and suffering I caused to the bullying victims by exposing their personal trauma to the public," adding, "I believe that it is my own fault for not taking appropriate actions in explaining or correcting the false information about me that has been circulating over the internet for nearly 20 years. As a result, I believe I have caused secondary damage to my classmates, their families and those who had the same experience, and I am truly sorry."

He concludes with, "I deeply regret both my actions in the past and the way I talked about them in the articles, which reflected a past attitude that I am not proud of. Over the past two decades I have tried to think with a broader perspective and an awareness of how I should relate and contribute to society, and I will continue to reflect on this more than ever before, as a person and as a musician."

You can read Keigo Oyamada's full statement below.