Cornelius shares new single “Change and Vanish”

Last year, Cornelius' Keigo Oyamada resigned as composer of the Tokyo Olympics after incidents of bullying during his high school years resurfaced, but he went on to deny that any of them had happened. Stereogum points out that he recently wrote on his social media channels that he was making music again and performing live, and has released a new single.

“Since last summer, I have been reflecting strongly on my past immaturity and constantly thinking about how I should face society from now on,” he wrote. “In the midst of all this, I have been greatly encouraged by the fans who have sent their voices of support and by the people involved who have continued to support me. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart. In my future musical activities, I will strive to do the best work I can.”

Cornelius' new single is "変わる消える," which translates to "Change and Vanish," and features vocals by mei ehara. You can watch the video below.

Cornelius will peform at Japanese festivals Fuji Rock and Sonicmania this summer.