Japanese artist Cornelius has shared a new song, "Forbidden Apple." It was released to showcase Sony’s 360RA surround technology, and if you have the right headphones you can listen in 360 degrees. Even if you just have old-fashioned two-channel stereo, you can tell this was designed make the most high-end audio with sounds -- the crunching of crisp apples, seagulls -- and instruments swirling back and forth between your ears. It's no so much a song as it is an experience, or a vibe, but it's definitely very Cornelius. You can listen below and if you've got those cool 360RA headphones, you can immerse yourself via Amazon HD and Deezer.

Cornelius appears on The Avalanches' 2020 album We Will Always Love You, released Mellow Waves (his first album in 11 years) in 2017, and reissued 2002's Point in 2018.