Cornershop return with “Disco’s Main Squeeze” ft Pinky Ann Rihal (listen)

Cornershop are back with their first new music in three years, a standalone single titled "Disco's Main Squeeze." The track features '80s Hindi-language new wave cult group Pinky Ann Rihal on vocals, alongside Cornershop's signature blend of Indian pop and Western music, and "Disco" comes into play with those distinctive "Ring My Bell" electronic toms. The video was directed by Dilip Anand and uses footage of Pinky Ann Rihal performing on TV series Eastern Eye.

It's a terrific song and fun video. Watch below.