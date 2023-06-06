corook announces fall North American tour
Nashville singer/songwriter Corinne Savage just released their new EP as corook, serious person (part 1), after going viral on TikTok with their song "If I Were A Fish." They've now announced their first-ever North American headlining tour supporting it, the "serious person tour," which begins in Atlanta on September 5 and wraps up on October 15 in Austin. See all dates below.
Having recently played an NYC release show for serious person at Baby's All Right, corook will return to NYC for a larger show at Bowery Ballroom on September 14. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM.
COROOK: 2023 TOUR
JUN 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
JUN 25 – Nashville, TN – Nashville PRIDE
JUL 4 – London, UK – LONDON COLOURS
SEP 5 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl
SEP 8 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch
SEP 9 – Washington DC – Songbyrd
SEP 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
SEP 14 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
SEP 15 – Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs
SEP 16 – Montreal, QC – Ausgang Plaza
SEP 17 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall
SEP 19 – Pittsburgh PA – Thunderbird
SEP 21 – Chicago, IL – Schubas
SEP 23 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room Third Man
SEP 26 – Denver, CO – Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SEP 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
SEP 28 – Boise ID – Shrine Basement
SEP 30 – Olympia, WA – ALMA
OCT 1 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
OCT 2 – Portland, OR – Polaris
OCT 5 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe du Norde
OCT 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
OCT 9 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah
OCT 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
OCT 12 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
OCT 14 – Kerville, TX – Kerrville Folk Fest
OCT 15 – Austin, TX – ACL