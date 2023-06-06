corook announces fall North American tour

Nashville singer/songwriter Corinne Savage just released their new EP as corook, serious person (part 1), after going viral on TikTok with their song "If I Were A Fish." They've now announced their first-ever North American headlining tour supporting it, the "serious person tour," which begins in Atlanta on September 5 and wraps up on October 15 in Austin. See all dates below.

Having recently played an NYC release show for serious person at Baby's All Right, corook will return to NYC for a larger show at Bowery Ballroom on September 14. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM.

COROOK: 2023 TOUR

JUN 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

JUN 25 – Nashville, TN – Nashville PRIDE

JUL 4 – London, UK – LONDON COLOURS

SEP 5 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

SEP 8 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch

SEP 9 – Washington DC – Songbyrd

SEP 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

SEP 14 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

SEP 15 – Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs

SEP 16 – Montreal, QC – Ausgang Plaza

SEP 17 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

SEP 19 – Pittsburgh PA – Thunderbird

SEP 21 – Chicago, IL – Schubas

SEP 23 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room Third Man

SEP 26 – Denver, CO – Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SEP 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

SEP 28 – Boise ID – Shrine Basement

SEP 30 – Olympia, WA – ALMA

OCT 1 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

OCT 2 – Portland, OR – Polaris

OCT 5 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe du Norde

OCT 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

OCT 9 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

OCT 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

OCT 12 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

OCT 14 – Kerville, TX – Kerrville Folk Fest

OCT 15 – Austin, TX – ACL