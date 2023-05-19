corook: viral “If I Were A Fish” singer preps ‘serious person’ EP & NYC/LA shows

corook (aka Nashville singer/songwriter Corinne Savage) recently went viral on TikTok for "If I Were A Fish," a quirky, Moldy Peaches-esque collaboration with their girlfriend Olivia Barton that sounds extremely cheerful but was born out of a period of sadness, as corook recently explained to Rolling Stone:

“Olivia was comforting me and said, ‘You should be as weird as you possibly can, because that is what we’re crying about,’ Corook says. “So I said, ‘Well, I think if I were a fish, all of the things that make me different would be cool to people. If I were a big ass, chubby ass fish, people would love it.’ It was like, ‘Well, that’s weird. Let’s go with that idea.’” “What’s in the video is all that we wrote that day,” Barton adds. “It took 20 minutes. And we’re like, ‘Let’s just take a little video. This is probably a weird time to post, but who cares? This is for us.’ And then, obviously, it took on a life of its own.”

"If I Were A Fish" is now one of seven songs set to appear on corook's upcoming serious person (part 1) EP, which is the first of a two-part project. It also features other recent singles like the rickety bedroom pop of "CGI" and the Phoebe Bridgers-esque folk of "i'm not doing well." There are also some Phoebe vibes--and a little of the "If I Were A Fish"-style quirk--on the just-released title track. corook says:

I wrote ‘serious person’ with my friend Dan Fernandez in his cozy studio in Nashville TN. When we got together I wasn’t sure what would come out of me but I sat at the piano and immediately sang ‘I’m not a serious person.’ We spent the day writing about my fears around marriage and my insecurities coming into adulthood. ‘serious person’ is the title track of my new EP coming next month. “serious person” is bigger than this song, it feels like growing up. This new music is all centered around the idea and questioning of adulthood, the insecurity that comes with it, and the memories that have made me the person I am.

Listen to "serious person" and corook's other recent singles below. The EP comes out June 2 via Atlantic.

corook have upcoming headlining shows at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on June 3 and LA's The Echo on June 11, and those are both with Olivia as well. Advance tickets are sold out but resale tickets may be available. corook also plays Hopscotch, ACL Fest, and Nashville Pride Festival.

Tracklist

1. serious person

2. tiny little titties

3. ok getting older

4. CGI

5. i’m not doing well

6. natalie

7. if i were a fish ft. Olivia Barton