Corridor share “Domino” video, tell us about their Top 10 Albums of 2020

Montreal's Corridor have just released a video for "Domino," a track from last year's Junior, which was their first album for Sub Pop. "‘Domino’ illustrates a link between one's work & mental health as well as its negative impact, in turn, on the people surrounding us," says the band's Jonathan Robert who directed, produced and edited the video. "It therefore made sense to film ourselves breaking stuff for this video. I then spent some time with the footage to experiment with the treatment and the editing.“ That treatment turned the video footage of the band into a pop graphics type effect, which looks very cool. You can check out the "Domino" video, and listen to Junior, below.

Like most of us, Corridor had a weird year. They were on tour with Chicago's Deeper when North America went into lockdown -- their NYC show was one of their last. Corridor did still listen to lots of music, though, and they've given us their Top 10 Albums of 2020 list. It includes fellow Canadians Cindy Lee and Destroyer, plus Working Men's Club, Oneohtrix Point Never, and more. Check out the band's list, complete with commentary from vocalist/bassist Dominic Berthiaume, below.

Corridor - “Favorite Albums of the Year”

All selection by the band, All commentary by Dominic Berthiaume

1. Lewsberg – In This House

Excellent band from the Netherlands. This is their second album. Strong Velvet Underground vibe. I was excited to see them play in 2020, but shit happened. Anyone who knows me personally heard me say the word Lewsberg at least 10,000 times in 2020.

2. Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity

In my opinion, this is Cindy Lee’s finest record to date. Still noisy, yet poppier than before. Beautiful and poignant, I don’t like to rank albums by position, but this one is definitely near the top.

3. Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club

I was expecting great things from this UK band when I first heard their single "Bad Blood" released last year. One thing I wasn’t expecting is that they would go all in with the « club-punk » sound they came up with. Addictive and quite singular.

4. The Green Child – Shimmering Basset

I recently discovered that this duo consisting of Mikey Young (Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring) and Raven Mahon (Grass Widow) existed. While it doesn’t sound like their respective bands, this synth-pop driven album has been on repeat in the past few months.

5. Jimmy Hunt – Le silence

Quebec music at its finest. He’s the best songwriter around. Beautiful album about grief, self-isolation and mourning. It was the soundtrack to my lockdown back in April, played it 3-4 times a day.

6. Destroyer – Have We Met

Dan Bejar has been releasing music for the last 25 years. He never followed a trend and always trusted his guts. Have We Met might be his best album since his masterpiece Kaputt. His lyrics are a must read, it’s genius.

7. Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

Discovered Daniel Lopatin’s work when he released Replica back in 2011. I was instantly amazed by his music. I feel that with this album he’s a bit returning to the sound of that era. The recent performance he gave at Jimmy Fallon’s show is mesmerizing.

8. Green-House – Six Songs For Invisible Garden

2020 is the year I got into New Age/Ambient stuff a lot. Not sure if this is an album or EP, but who cares ? It’s the perfect soundtrack for the lazy/hungover days. Made me feel good while rehydrating my plants and myself.

9. Military Genius – Deep Web

This is the first album by multi-instrumentalist Bryce Cloghesy (N0V3L, Crack Cloud) under Military Genius moniker. It’s hard to describe what’s going on on this album, it’s such a mix of multiple influences. It’s a really worthy listen.

10 Pool Holograph - Love Touched Time And Time Began To Sweat

I gotta admit that Deerhunter is one of my favourite bands ever. This album reminds me a lot of what I consider the golden era (2008-2013) of Deerhunter and Atlas Sound. I really looped the shit out of Love Touched Time And Time Began To Sweat since it was released in October and I’m already looking forward for new music by this Chicago band.