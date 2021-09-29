Corridor share new single “Et Hop,” announce U.S. tour dates

Montreal's Corridor are back with single, "Et Hop," which is their first newly recorded music since 2019's Junior, which was their first album for Sub Pop. The band recorded the song for University of Montreal radio station CISM's 30th anniversary and it features their signature spiderweb guitar interplay and soaring harmonies. You can check out the song's animated visualizer below.

Corridor have also announced a few tour dates, including a hometown Montreal show as part of the 2021 M For Montreal festival and a Toronto date in November. There are also U.S. shows in the spring, starting at Brooklyn's The Sultan Room on March 31 (tickets), and then hitting Philadelphia, Chicago and Grand Rapids. Stay tuned for more dates and a new album. Corridor's tour schedule is listed below.

Corridor - 2021 / 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Nov. 19 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

Fri. Nov. 26 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Thu. Mar. 31 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

Fri. Apr. 01 - Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy

Sun. Apr. 03 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

Fri. Apr. 08 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme