Counterparts announce new LP ‘A Eulogy For Those Still Here’ (new video & exclusive vinyl)

Canadian melodic/metallic hardcore band Counterparts have announced that they'll follow 2019's Nothing Left to Love with their seventh album, A Eulogy For Those Still Here, on October 7 via Pure Noise. It was produced by frequent collaborator Will Putney (who also plays in END with Counterparts vocalist Brendan Murphy, and has worked with Knocked Loose, Every Time I Die, Vein, and countless others), and it's Counterparts' first album with guitarists Alex Re and Jesse Doreen fully back in the fold since they took partial hiatuses from the band in recent years. The first taste is "Unwavering Vow," which finds the long-running band in fine form, sounding equal parts heavy, anthemic, and atmospheric. Listen and watch the video below.

"I think I deal with things by preparing myself for the end," Brendan says of the album overall. "When I notice something is wrong or something's up, I can't just wait for it to happen. I start catastrophizing and then sometimes I end up willing these things into existence. With so much of this record I'm mourning the loss of someone that's still alive or saying goodbye to something that hasn't left yet."

He also adds, "I started to think about what it would be like to write a record as if it would be our last, to try and make something that I knew I would be satisfied with if it was. I love this band, it's the most important thing I've ever done and I'm very fortunate to have it, but we put a lot into it and it's not the most sustainable way to live."

We've teamed up with Counterparts and Pure Noise for a blood red vinyl pressing of A Eulogy For Those Still Here, limited to 400 copies and exclusive to our stores. Pre-order yours HERE while they last. A mock-up of the variant is pictured below.

Counterparts have European and UK tour dates coming up this summer and fall, including an October run with The Amity Affliction. See all dates below.

A Eulogy For Those Still Here track list:

1. 07/26/2020

2. Whispers of Your Death

3. Bound To The Burn

4. Unwavering Vow

5. A Eulogy For Those Still Here

6. Skin Beneath A Scar

7. Sworn To Silence

8. What Mirrors Might Reflect

9. Soil II

10. Flesh To Fill Your Wounds

11. A Mass Grave of Saints

COUNTERPARTS: 2022 TOUR

June 3rd - Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk North

June 4th - Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk South

June 17th - Saarbrücken, Germany @ Kleiner Club Garage

June 18th - Dessel. Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 19th - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 20th - Lyon, France @ Rock n’Eat

June 21st - Stuttgart, Germany @ Juha West

June 23rd - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak

June 25th - Münster, Germany @ Vainstream (Morning Slot)

June 25th - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air (Afternoon Slot)

June 26th - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Full Force Festival

October 7 - Köln, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria *

October 8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Effenaar *

October 9 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton *

October 10 - Manchester, UK @ o2 Ritz *

October 11 - Birmingham, UK @ o2 Institute *

October 12 - Bristol, UK @ SWX *

October 13 - Paris, France @ Le Cabaret Sauvage *

October 14 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Muziekodroom *

October 16 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof *

October 17 - Pratteln, Switzerland @ Z7 *

October 18 - Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia *

October 20 - München, Germany @ Backstage Werk *

October 21 - Wien, Austria @ Simm City *

October 22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Akropolis *

October 23 - Wrocław, Poland @ Zaklęte Rewiry *

October 24 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys *

October 26 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan *

October 27 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Z-Bau *

October 28 - Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller *

October 29 - Hannover, Germany @ Pavillon *

* w/ The Amity Affliction