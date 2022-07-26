Counterparts’ new song & video is an ode to Brendan Murphy’s cat Kuma

Melodic/metallic hardcore vets Counterparts have shared the second single off their upcoming seventh album A Eulogy For Those Still Here. "Whispers of Your Death" is a gorgeously heavy fusion of post-rock atmosphere and hardcore grit, with a couple metalcore breakdowns in the mix for good measure. It's also a powerful, personal song, as vocalist Brendan Murphy explains:

I feel like anyone who has been following the band/me pre-pandemic knew this was coming, but this song is about my cat Kuma. My ex and I rescued him just under 2 years ago and he is hands down the sole reason I stuck around long enough to even make this record. Shortly after he was rescued, we developed a special bond and now I can’t imagine my life without him. Unfortunately in the first few months we had him, he became very sick and almost died due to complications of a blood parasite while being FIV positive. Nobody believed he would make it… but luckily he is still here with us and currently doing great. Being his dad is hands down the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life and also what I am most proud of. I love him more than anything in the world and this song is my tribute to him for quite literally giving me a reason to live. 07/26/2020.

Listen and watch the video (starring Kuma) below. The new album drops on 10/7 via Pure Noise and we've got an exclusive blood red vinyl variant up for pre-order, limited to 400 copies.

Brendan's band END also announced a split with Cult Leader earlier this month.