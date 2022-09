Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Dying Wish announce tour

Canadian melodic/metallic hardcore band Counterparts have announced a tour supporting their upcoming seventh album A Eulogy For Those Still Here, and it's with support from two of the best newer metalcore bands around, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Dying Wish. Things kick off in November in the Midwest, and the tour hits tons of other cities across the US and Canada through late December.

The NYC-area gets stops at NJ's Asbury Lanes on December 11 and NYC's Gramercy Theater on December 14. Tickets go on sale Friday (9/23) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Counterparts' new album is due 10/7 via Pure Noise, and we've got an exclusive blood red vinyl variant, limited to 400 copies. We've also got an exclusive splatter variant of SeeYouSpaceCowboy's great 2021 album The Romance of Affliction.

Counterparts -- 2022 Tour Dates

November 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache *

November 17 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

November 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag *

November 19 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

November 20 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *

November 23 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon ^

November 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

November 25 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom ^

November 26 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post ^

November 27 - Pomona, CA @ Glass House ^

November 29 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^

November 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theatre ^

December 2 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^

December 3 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live ^

December 4 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

December 6 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl ^

December 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) ^

December 8 - Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger ^

December 9 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^

December 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Enclave ^

December 11 - Asbury Park, NY @ Asbury Lanes ^

December 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird / Crafthouse ^

December 14 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre ^

December 15 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

December 16 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room ^

December 17 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre ^

December 18 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

* w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy

^ w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Dying Wish