Counting Crows plot tour supporting new EP, ‘Butter Miracle Suite One’

Counting Crows returned this year with Butter Miracle Suite One, the first part of a two-part album (part 2 is due out in the fall) that's their first new music since 2014. The four interconnected songs on Butter Miracle, which you can stream below, recall their classic, August and Everything After material and, shorn of his trademark dreads, frontman Adam Duritz told Rolling Stone he's eager to return to the road: "I can’t wait to figure out how to work the Butter Miracle Suite into the set," he said. "Mostly, though, I’m just so happy to get back to playing shows again."

The Butter Miracle tour begins in Atlantic City on August 7, and continues through the fall, hitting Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington DC and more, wrapping up in NYC. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 5, and the Atlantic City show is at Hard Rock Atlantic City on August 7. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, June 8 at 10 AM local time.

COUNTING CROWS: 2021 TOUR

August 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Atlantic City

August 8 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 10 –Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

August 12 –Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

August 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

August 15 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 17 –Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia

August 21 – Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 24 –Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

August 26 – Salt Lake City, UT TBD – to be announced June 8 at 10am MT

August 28 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

August 29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

August 31 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

September 3 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 4 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 6 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

September 8 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 11 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

September 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 17– Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 18– Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 24 –Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 26– Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 28 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 29 – Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

October 1 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 2 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre

October 5 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom