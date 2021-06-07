Counting Crows plot tour supporting new EP, ‘Butter Miracle Suite One’
Counting Crows returned this year with Butter Miracle Suite One, the first part of a two-part album (part 2 is due out in the fall) that's their first new music since 2014. The four interconnected songs on Butter Miracle, which you can stream below, recall their classic, August and Everything After material and, shorn of his trademark dreads, frontman Adam Duritz told Rolling Stone he's eager to return to the road: "I can’t wait to figure out how to work the Butter Miracle Suite into the set," he said. "Mostly, though, I’m just so happy to get back to playing shows again."
The Butter Miracle tour begins in Atlantic City on August 7, and continues through the fall, hitting Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington DC and more, wrapping up in NYC. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 5, and the Atlantic City show is at Hard Rock Atlantic City on August 7. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, June 8 at 10 AM local time.
COUNTING CROWS: 2021 TOUR
August 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Atlantic City
August 8 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
August 10 –Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
August 12 –Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
August 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
August 15 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
August 17 –Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia
August 21 – Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
August 24 –Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
August 26 – Salt Lake City, UT TBD – to be announced June 8 at 10am MT
August 28 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront
August 29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater
August 31 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield
September 3 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 4 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 6 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
September 8 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 11 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
September 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
September 17– Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 18– Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 24 –Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 26– Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
September 28 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
September 29 – Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater
October 1 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
October 2 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre
October 5 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom