Courtney Barnett announces instrumental album ft Stella Mozgawa & fall tour dates (hear 3 tracks)

Courtney Barnett has announced a new instrumental album, End of the day (Music from the film Anonymous Club), due on September 15 via Mom+Pop/Milk! Records. She describes it as "an instrumental album comprised of 17 improvisations in collaboration with Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint). These pieces were originally composed as part of the score to the documentary by Danny Cohen (2022's Anonymous Club) and later re-worked to make a more cohesive album." Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Courtney has shared the first three tracks on the album, "Start Somewhere," "Life Balance," and "First Slow," along with a visualizer directed by Claire Vogel. The songs are free-flowing and ambient, with droning synth and deep, meditative guitar strokes. Watch below.

This will be the last release on Milk!, as Courtney has decided to fold the label. "It has been one of the great honours of my life to be a part of this incredible community and to work alongside so many amazing artists," she writes. "Thank you to every single person who has been part of this journey, it wouldn’t be the same without you."

Courtney will go on fall US tour where she'll play intimate venues, including NYC's National Sawdust on October 12 & 13. The shows will be split into two sets: first a set with Courtney and Stella performing instrumental songs and improvisations from the soundtrack, followed by Courtney performing songs from her discography. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.

End Of The Day (music from the film Anonymous Club) Tracklist

Start Somewhere

Life Balance

First Slow

A to B

(Electricity)

Two Circles Reflecting

End Of The Day

Floating Down

Spring Ascends

Intro

B to C

Like Water

Gold Room

Sun Through

River

Get On With It

Eternity Repeat

COURTNEY BARNETT - 2023 TOUR DATES

October 11 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

October 12 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

October 13 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

October 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church

October 15 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

November 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

November 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge