Courtney Barnett announces new album, shares “Rae St” video
Courtney Barnett will release her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, on November 12 via Mom + Pop. She made the album with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, and according to the press release, the songs detail a particularly happy time in her life.
The first single from the record is "Rae St," a typically well-detailed sketch of small town neighborhood life. The video, which is excellent, picks up with that theme and has Courtney playing every character on her block. Watch that, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.
You can catch Courtney Barnett on tour in North America this fall and in early 2022, including a big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on February 5 with Julia Jacklin opening (tickets).
TRACKLISTING
1. Rae Street
2. Sunfair Sundown
3. Here’s the Thing
4. Before You Gotta Go
5. Turning Green
6. Take it Day By Day
7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight
8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
9. Splendour
10. Oh the Night
Courtney Barnett - 2021 North American Tour
Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine
Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine
Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine
Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange
Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange
Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint
Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange
Sun December 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange
Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange
Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin
Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin
Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin
Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir
Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin
Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir
Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir
Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir
Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir