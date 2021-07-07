Courtney Barnett announces new album, shares “Rae St” video

Courtney Barnett will release her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, on November 12 via Mom + Pop. She made the album with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, and according to the press release, the songs detail a particularly happy time in her life.

The first single from the record is "Rae St," a typically well-detailed sketch of small town neighborhood life. The video, which is excellent, picks up with that theme and has Courtney playing every character on her block. Watch that, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

You can catch Courtney Barnett on tour in North America this fall and in early 2022, including a big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on February 5 with Julia Jacklin opening (tickets).

TRACKLISTING

1. Rae Street

2. Sunfair Sundown

3. Here’s the Thing

4. Before You Gotta Go

5. Turning Green

6. Take it Day By Day

7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

9. Splendour

10. Oh the Night

Courtney Barnett - 2021 North American Tour

Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir