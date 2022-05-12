Courtney Barnett announces NY “Shine a Light” benefit show

Courtney Barnett has announced a new NY show this summer, a benefit for the Tommy Brull Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit that helps people with special needs. Part of their Shine a Light Music Series in Long Island, it happens at Garden City's Adelphi University Performing Arts Center on July 27. Bloomsday open the show, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM.

The new show happens during Courtney's run of rescheduled East Coast dates, which also includes a stop in NYC on July 21 at Radio City Music Hall, with Shamir.

Courtney is also throwing a 15-date touring festival with a rotating lineup, Here and There, this summer. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Hop Along also have a Shine a Light Music Series show coming up, on July 23 at RJ Daniels.

COURTNEY BARNETT: 2022 TOUR

Jun 10, 2022 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain

Jun 12, 2022 Tempelhof Sounds Berlin, Germany

Jun 13, 2022 Stadtpark Open Air Hamburg, Germany with The National

Jun 16, 2022 Amphiteater Gelsenkirchen Gelsenkirchen, Germany with The National

Jun 18, 2022 Pinkpop Festival Landgraaf, LI

Jun 19, 2022 La Laiterie Strasbourg, France

Jun 21, 2022 Parco Bussola Domani Lido di Camaiore, Italy

Jun 22, 2022 Les Docks Lausanne, Switzerland

Jun 22, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022 Glastonbury Festival Glastonbury, UK

Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022 La Magnifique Society Reims, France

Jun 25, 2022 Werchter Festivalpark Brussels, Brussels

Jun 29, 2022 Tramshed Cardiff, Wales with Audiobooks

Jun 30, 2022 Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, UK with Audiobooks

Jul 1, 2022 Rock City Nottingham, UK with Audiobooks

Jul 20, 2022 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

Jul 21, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Jul 21, 2022 - Jul 24, 2022 Calgary Folk Music Festival Calgary, AB

Jul 26, 2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

Jul 27, 2022 Adelphi University Performing Arts Center Garden City, NY

Jul 28, 2022 Mann Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA with Lucy Dacus

Jul 29, 2022 Brown’s Island Richmond, VA with Lucy Dacus

Aug 8, 2022 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland Kansas City, MO

Aug 9, 2022 The Factory Chesterfield, MO

Aug 10, 2022 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH

Aug 12, 2022 Harrisburg University at XL LIVE Harrisburg, PA

Aug 13, 2022 MASS MoCA North Adams, MA

Aug 14, 2022 Beak & Skiff LaFayette, NY

Aug 16, 2022 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL

Aug 20, 2022 Edgefield Troutdale, OR

Aug 21, 2022 Marymoor Park Redmond, WA

Aug 23, 2022 Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC

Aug 26, 2022 Frost Amphitheater Stanford, CA

Aug 27, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 This Ain't No Picnic Pasadena, CA

Aug 28, 2022 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay San Diego, CA

Aug 31, 2022 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

Sep 1, 2022 ACL Live at the Moody Theater Austin, TX

Sep 3, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Sep 14, 2022 Massey Hall Toronto, ON Shamir

Sep 16, 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Louisville, KY

Sep 17, 2022 - Sep 18, 2022 Sea Hear Now Asbury Park, NJ

Nov 25, 2022 Hanging Rock Macedon, Australia with Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Nov 26, 2022 Hanging Rock Macedon, Australia with Nick Cave & Warren Ellis