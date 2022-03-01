Courtney Barnett announces rescheduled North American dates

Courtney Barnett had to postpone the last few shows of her North American tour last month due to Covid, including her big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall. She's now announced rescheduled dates for Burlington, NYC, New Haven and Philadelphia, which will happen in July, and also that the Boston date has been canceled.

The new NYC date is Radio City Music Hall on July 21 with Shamir. Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored.

The Philly show, which was originally at The Met, is now at the Mann Center's Skyline Stage on July 28 with Lucy Dacus and Samia. See the poster for that is below.

Courtney will be back in the U.S. to play Pasadena's This Ain't No Picnic in August. All dates are listed below.

COURTNEY BARNETT - 2022 TOUR DATES

Mar 10, 2022 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia

Mar 12, 2022 - Womadelaide - Adelaide, Australia

Mar 17, 2022 - Forum Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

Mar 18, 2022 - Forum Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

Mar 25, 2022 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia

Mar 26, 2022 - The Tivoli - Brisbane City, Australia

Apr 23, 2022 - SWIFF Storyland - Coffs Harbour, Australia

Jun 10, 2022 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain

Jun 12, 2022 - Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany

Jun 13, 2022 - Stadtpark Open Air - Hamburg, Germany

Jun 16, 2022 - Amphiteater Gelsenkirchen - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Jun 18, 2022 - Pinkpop Festival - Landgraaf, LI

Jun 19, 2022 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

Jun 21, 2022 - Parco Bussola Domani - Lido di Camaiore, Italy - La Prima Estate

Jun 22, 2022 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022 - La Magnifique Society - Reims, France

Jun 27, 2022 - Villa Park - Birmingham, UK

Jun 29, 2022 - Tramshed - Cardiff, Wales

Jun 30, 2022 - Invisible Wind Factory - Liverpool, UK

Jul 1, 2022 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

Jul 2, 2022 - London Stadium - London, UK

Jul 20, 2022 - Higher Ground - South Burlington, VT

Jul 21, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

Jul 26, 2022 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Jul 28, 2022 - Mann Center for the Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA - with Lucy Dacus

Aug 27, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 - This Ain't No Picnic - Pasadena, CA

Sep 14, 2022 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON