Courtney Barnett announces traveling fest w/ Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Snail Mail, more

Courtney Barnett has announced "Here and There," a 15-date touring festival with an impressive rotating lineup that includes Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, and Quinn Christopherson.

“When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations," Courtney says. "I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. Ten years ago I wrote this lyric: 'I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.' Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival."

Courtney continues, "This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and 10 years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in. It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”

Here and There will stop in Kansas City, St. Louis, Cleveland, Harrisburg, North Adams (MASS MoCA), Syracuse, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Stanford, CA, San Diego, Dallas, Austin and Denver. Lineups by date are listed below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Tuesday, March 29 at 10 AM local. You can sign up for Here and There's mailing list to access the presale.

Here And There Lineup:

Alvvays

Arooj Aftab

Bartees Strange

Bedouine

Caroline Rose

Chicano Batman

Courtney Barnett

Ethel Cain

Faye Webster

Fred Armisen

Hana Vu

Indigo De Souza

Japanese Breakfast

Julia Jacklin

Leith Ross

Lido Pimienta

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Quinn Christopherson

Sleater-Kinney

Snail Mail

The Beths

Waxahatchee

Wet Leg

HERE AND THERE TOUR DATES:

8/8/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/9/2022 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/10/2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/12/2022 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

8/13/2022 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

8/14/2022 - Syracuse, NY - Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

8/16/2022 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

8/20/2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

8/21/2022 - Seattle, WA - Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater-Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

8/23/2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theater

Courtney Barnett

Lido Pimienta

8/26/2022 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

8/28/2022 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

8/31/2022 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

9/1/2022 - Austin, TX -ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

9/3/2022 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett

Arooj Aftab

Bedouine