Courtney Barnett announces traveling fest w/ Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Snail Mail, more
Courtney Barnett has announced "Here and There," a 15-date touring festival with an impressive rotating lineup that includes Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, and Quinn Christopherson.
“When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations," Courtney says. "I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. Ten years ago I wrote this lyric: 'I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.' Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival."
Courtney continues, "This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and 10 years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in. It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”
Here and There will stop in Kansas City, St. Louis, Cleveland, Harrisburg, North Adams (MASS MoCA), Syracuse, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Stanford, CA, San Diego, Dallas, Austin and Denver. Lineups by date are listed below.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Tuesday, March 29 at 10 AM local. You can sign up for Here and There's mailing list to access the presale.
Here And There Lineup:
Alvvays
Arooj Aftab
Bartees Strange
Bedouine
Caroline Rose
Chicano Batman
Courtney Barnett
Ethel Cain
Faye Webster
Fred Armisen
Hana Vu
Indigo De Souza
Japanese Breakfast
Julia Jacklin
Leith Ross
Lido Pimienta
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Quinn Christopherson
Sleater-Kinney
Snail Mail
The Beths
Waxahatchee
Wet Leg
HERE AND THERE TOUR DATES:
8/8/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/9/2022 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/10/2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/12/2022 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose
8/13/2022 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu
8/14/2022 - Syracuse, NY - Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu
8/16/2022 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths
8/20/2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield
Sleater-Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
8/21/2022 - Seattle, WA - Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater-Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross
8/23/2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theater
Courtney Barnett
Lido Pimienta
8/26/2022 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin
8/28/2022 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
8/31/2022 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza
9/1/2022 - Austin, TX -ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
9/3/2022 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine