Courtney Barnett breathes new life into Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne” on ‘MTV Unplugged’
Courtney Barnett surprise-released MTV Australia Unplugged Live In Melbourne today, and one of its major highlights is this gorgeous, set-closing cover of Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne.” Watch that below.
MTV Australia Unplugged Live In Melbourne is out now digitally and comes out on vinyl/CD on February 21. Courtney will be unplugged (or at least without a band) on her winter 2020 U.S. solo tour with Hachiku. She recently added a show in Jackson, WY to the tour that also includes stops in Nashville, Woodstock, Pittsburgh, Boise and more.
Updated dates are listed below.
Courtney Barnett - 2020 U.S. Tour Dates
1/18/20 - Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival
1/20/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile) - SOLD OUT
1/21/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile) - SOLD OUT
1/23/20 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen* SOLD OUT
1/24/20 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse* - SOLD OUT
1/25/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios* - SOLD OUT
1/27/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall* - SOLD OUT
1/28/20 - Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium* - SOLD OUT
1/29/20 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre*
1/31/20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's* - SOLD OUT
2/1/20 - San Louis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*
2/2/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn* - SOLD OUT
2/4/20 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House* -
2/6/20 - Jackson, WY @ The Center Theatre* -
2/8/20 - Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel* - SOLD OUT
*with support from Hachiku