Courtney Barnett documentary announced

A new documentary about Courtney Barnett is on the way, part of a $2.5 million round of funding from Screen Australia.

The 90-minute film, Anonymous Club —- which takes its name from a track of the same name off Barnett's 2013 EP, How to Carve a Carrot into a Rose —- will explore "the inner life of the notoriously shy artist amidst her significant rise to fame."

The project is being helmed by filmmaker Danny Cohen, who previously worked with Barnett on music videos including "Need A Little Time" and "Everybody Here Hates You," and produced by Phillipa Campey (Brazen Hussies) and Samantha Dining (No Time for Quiet).

Stay tuned for more information about Anonymous Club, including when it's due out.

Meanwhile, Courtney is streaming a full-band virtual show, From Where I’m Standing: Live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne, on December 17. Tickets are on sale now.