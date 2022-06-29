Courtney Barnett, Khruangbin, HAIM, The Flaming Lips & more in NYC on Presale (password here)

Tickets for new three-day festival The Big Climate Thing, happening on September 16-18 at Forest Hills Stadium, are on presale from NOW until Wednesday, 6/29 at 10 PM. Use the password TBCT to get tickets now.

If you miss out on the presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 30 at 10 AM.

The Big Climate Thing features Khruangbin, HAIM, The Roots, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Antibalas, Bonny Light Horseman, Guster, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, The Weather Station, Valerie June, and more, with special guests to be announced.