Courtney Barnett launches online live show archive (watch a 2020 show ft. Georgia Maq)
With touring on pause because of COVID, Courtney Barnett has catalogued her history on the road for a new archive website, CourtneyBarnett.live. It contains a timeline of the nearly 800 live shows she's played (starting with a 2007 open mic night, and remembered with the help of extensive spreadsheets her mother keeps), as well as a collection of curated highlights with recordings, posters, and live and backstage photos.
Among the recordings is a full set video from 2020 made available especially for the site's launch. Taken at night one of a two-night January benefit for Australian brushfire relief at the Corner Hotel, it features a cover of Seeker Lover Keeper's "Not Only I," and a guest appearance from Georgia Maq of Camp Cope on "Nameless, Faceless." Watch it, and see the setlist, below.
Setlist: Courtney Barnett @ Corner Hotel, 1/6/2020
Hopefulessness
City Looks Pretty
Avant Gardener
Need A Little Time
Nameless, Faceless
I'm Not Your Mother, I'm Not Your Bitch
Small Poppies
Depreston
Kim's Caravan
Pedestrian At Best
Encore:
Play It On Repeat
Not Only I
Sunday Roast
Everybody Here Hates You