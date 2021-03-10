Courtney Barnett launches online live show archive (watch a 2020 show ft. Georgia Maq)

With touring on pause because of COVID, Courtney Barnett has catalogued her history on the road for a new archive website, CourtneyBarnett.live. It contains a timeline of the nearly 800 live shows she's played (starting with a 2007 open mic night, and remembered with the help of extensive spreadsheets her mother keeps), as well as a collection of curated highlights with recordings, posters, and live and backstage photos.

Among the recordings is a full set video from 2020 made available especially for the site's launch. Taken at night one of a two-night January benefit for Australian brushfire relief at the Corner Hotel, it features a cover of Seeker Lover Keeper's "Not Only I," and a guest appearance from Georgia Maq of Camp Cope on "Nameless, Faceless." Watch it, and see the setlist, below.

Setlist: Courtney Barnett @ Corner Hotel, 1/6/2020

Hopefulessness

City Looks Pretty

Avant Gardener

Need A Little Time

Nameless, Faceless

I'm Not Your Mother, I'm Not Your Bitch

Small Poppies

Depreston

Kim's Caravan

Pedestrian At Best

Encore:

Play It On Repeat

Not Only I

Sunday Roast

Everybody Here Hates You