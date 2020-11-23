Courtney Barnett performing full-band livestream show in December

Courtney Barnett has announced a full-band livestream show which will happen at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building. "I’m so excited to play with my band again," she says, "for the first time in nearly a year! Gonna play some old songs and some brand new ones. It’ll be a special little show in an incredible huge space." While she did a few lockdown streams from her home at the start of COVID, this will be Courtney's first proper performance since before lockdown in January and will feature longtime bandmates Bones Sloane and Dave Mudie as well as Lucy Waldron on cello.

From Where I’m Standing: Live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne will stream globally on December 17 and will be available in select cinemas as well. In North America, it will be available on 12/17 at 8 PM Eastern and Pacific. There are also streaming times for Australia/New Zealand and the UK & Europe.

Tickets for all livestreams go on sale November 26 at 5 PM Eastern.

You can watch teaser for the livestream, and check out all streaming times, below.

STREAMING TIMES:

Australia / NZ Stream - 8PM AEDT / 10PM NZDT

Australia West Coast / Asia Stream - 8PM AWST / 9PM JST & KST

UK & Europe - 8PM GMT / 9PM CET

North America East Coast - 8PM ET

North America West Coast - 8PM PT