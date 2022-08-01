Courtney Barnett played a Shine a Light benefit on Long Island (pics, setlist, video)

Courtney Barnett played Long Island's Adelphi University on July 27 with Bloomsday, which was part of the Shine a Light Music Series that benefits the Tommy Brull Foundation, which helps people with special needs. As with her show at Radio City Music Hall the week before, she opened with "Rae Street," and played "Splendour" and "Before You Gotta Go" as an encore, with "Depreston," "Avant Gardener," "Pedestrian at Best" and more in between. Check out photos by Kurt Christensen, plus the setlist and videos, below.

Courtney's still on tour this summer and into the fall, with dates covering all of North America. She'll play a set at This Ain't No Picnic Festival in Pasadena, CA, and her touring festival Here and There will see her perform with tons more indie stars this month. Check out her live dates below.

SETLIST: Courtney Barnett @ Adelphi University 8/27/2022

Rae Street

Sunfair Sundown

Avant Gardener

Need a Little Time

Nameless, Faceless

Small Poppies

Turning Green

Here's the Thing

Depreston

Walkin' on Eggshells

On Script

Sunday Roast

An Illustration of Loneliness (Sleepless in New York)

Elevator Operator

If I Don't Hear from You Tonight

History Eraser

Pedestrian at Best

Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

Encore:

Splendour

Before You Gotta Go

Courtney Barnett Tour 2022

Aug 8, 2022 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland Kansas City, MO (Here and There with Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson)

Aug 9, 2022 The Factory Chesterfield, MO (Here and There with Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson)

Aug 10, 2022 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH (Here and There with Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson)

Aug 12, 2022 Harrisburg University at XL LIVE Harrisburg, PA (Here and There with Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, and Caroline Rose)

Aug 13, 2022 MASS MoCA North Adams, MA (Here and There with Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, and Hana Vu)

Aug 14, 2022 Beak & Skiff LaFayette, NY (Here and There with Snail Mail, Faye Webster, and Hana Vu)

Aug 16, 2022 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL (Here and There with Alvvays and The Beths)

Aug 20, 2022 Edgefield Troutdale, OR (Here and There with Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, and Fred Armisen)

Aug 21, 2022 Marymoore Park Redmond, WA (Here and There with Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, and Leith Ross)

Aug 23, 2022 Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC (Here and There with Lido Pimienta)

Aug 26, 2022 Frost Amphitheater Stanford, CA (Here and There with Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, and Julia Jacklin)

Aug 27, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 This Ain't No Picnic Pasadena, CA

Aug 28, 2022 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay San Diego, CA (Here and There with Indigo De Souza and Ethel Cain)

Aug 31, 2022 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX (Here and There with Wet Leg and Indigo De Souza)

Sep 1, 2022 ACL Live at the Moody Theater Austin, TX (Here and There with Indigo De Souza and Ethel Cain)

Sep 3, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO (Here and There with Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, and Bedouine)

Sep 14, 2022 Massey Hall Toronto, ON (with Shamir)

Sep 16, 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Louisville, KY

Sep 17, 2022 - Sep 18, 2022 Sea Hear Now Asbury Park, NJ

Nov 25, 2022 Hanging Rock Macedon, Australia (with Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Nov 26, 2022 Hanging Rock Macedon, Australia (with Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)