Courtney Barnett plots North American tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for Radio City Music Hall)
Courtney Barnett is returning to North America on tour this fall. Starting in November, she'll hit Las Vegas, Boise, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver. The shows pick back up in Jauary of 2022, stopping in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto and more. Bartees Strange opens most of the 2021 dates, and Julia Jacklin and Shamir each open select 2022 shows. See all dates below.
The NYC date is on February 5 at Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Wednesday, June 23 at 10 AM - check back here Wednesday morning for the password.
The Los Angeles date is on December 10 at The Theater at Ace Hotel, with Bartees Strange, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on general sale Friday 6/25 at 10 AM local time.
Meanwhile, Courtney also has a new album on the way later this year; stay tuned for more on that.
COURTNEY BARNETT: 2021-2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @Brooklyn Bowl - Support TBC
Weds December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory - Support TBC
Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot - Support TBC
Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren - with Bartees Strange
Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park - with Bartees Strange
Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange
Sun December 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange
Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange
Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin
Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin
Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin
Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir
Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin
Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir
Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir
Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir
Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir