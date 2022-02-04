Courtney Barnett postpones remainder of tour over positive Covid test (including Radio City)

Courtney Barnett has postponed the remainder of her North American tour because of a positive Covid test. "So sorry to announce that we are postponing the rest of the shows on our USA tour due to a positive Covid result this morning," she writes. "My team are working hard to reschedule dates, so if you can hold on to your tickets in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, New Haven and Burlington we’ll have news for you very soon. Apologies to everybody looking forward to these shows, we are heartbroken but so grateful that we’ve been able to play the shows we have. Big love to my band and crew."

The postponed dates, in support of last year's Things Take Time, Take Time, included a big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday (2/5) with Shamir.