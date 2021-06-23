Courtney Barnett @ Radio City Music Hall on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to Courtney Barnett's show at Radio City Music Hall on February 5, 2022 with Julia Jacklin -- part of her North American tour -- go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (6/23) at 10 AM ET with the password VEGAN.

Our presale runs through Thursday, 6/24 at 10 PM ET, and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 6/25 at 10 AM.

Head here for all of Courtney Barnett's 2021 and 2022 North American tour dates.