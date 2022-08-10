Courtney Barnett releasing abortion fund benefit comp ft. Sleater-Kinney, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, more

Courtney Barnett's massive summer continues with the announcement of a new compilation, to accompany her traveling Here and There festival. Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos features artists joining Courtney on the road this summer, and will be released on a limited run of 600 cassette tapes, with all funds raised benefiting the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. Pre-order it here, and check out all of Courtney Barnett's dates below.

Artists featured on Here And There include Julia Jacklin, Bedouine, The Beths, Faye Webster, Sleater-Kinney, Caroline Rose, Hana Vu, and Courtney herself. She's shared her contribution, a demo of "If I Don't Hear From You Tonight" off her most recent album Things Take Time, Take Time. Listen, and check out the compilation's full track list, below.

Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos Tracklisting:

SIDE 1

1 - Julia Jacklin – Vegas Wedding (Demo)

2 – Bedouine – Wasn’t Me (Live)

3 - The Beths – Keep The Distance (Demo)

4 - Faye Webster – Come To Atlanta (Live from Chase Park Transduction)

SIDE 2

5 - Sleater-Kinney – Complex Female Characters (Live)

6 – Courtney Barnett – If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)

7 - Caroline Rose – Soma (Demo)

8 - Hana Vu – Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)

Courtney Barnett Tour 2022

Aug 8, 2022 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland Kansas City, MO (Here and There with Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson)

Aug 9, 2022 The Factory Chesterfield, MO (Here and There with Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson)

Aug 10, 2022 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH (Here and There with Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson)

Aug 12, 2022 Harrisburg University at XL LIVE Harrisburg, PA (Here and There with Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, and Caroline Rose)

Aug 13, 2022 MASS MoCA North Adams, MA (Here and There with Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, and Hana Vu)

Aug 14, 2022 Beak & Skiff LaFayette, NY (Here and There with Snail Mail, Faye Webster, and Hana Vu)

Aug 16, 2022 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL (Here and There with Alvvays and The Beths)

Aug 20, 2022 Edgefield Troutdale, OR (Here and There with Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, and Fred Armisen)

Aug 21, 2022 Marymoore Park Redmond, WA (Here and There with Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, and Leith Ross)

Aug 23, 2022 Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC (Here and There with Lido Pimienta)

Aug 26, 2022 Frost Amphitheater Stanford, CA (Here and There with Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, and Julia Jacklin)

Aug 27, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 This Ain't No Picnic Pasadena, CA

Aug 28, 2022 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay San Diego, CA (Here and There with Indigo De Souza and Ethel Cain)

Aug 31, 2022 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX (Here and There with Wet Leg and Indigo De Souza)

Sep 1, 2022 ACL Live at the Moody Theater Austin, TX (Here and There with Indigo De Souza and Ethel Cain)

Sep 3, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO (Here and There with Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, and Bedouine)

Sep 14, 2022 Massey Hall Toronto, ON (with Shamir)

Sep 16, 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Louisville, KY

Sep 17, 2022 - Sep 18, 2022 Sea Hear Now Asbury Park, NJ

Nov 25, 2022 Hanging Rock Macedon, Australia (with Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Nov 26, 2022 Hanging Rock Macedon, Australia (with Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)