Courtney Barnett shares “Before You Gotta Go” from new album

Courtney Barnett has shared a second track from her upcoming Things Take Time, Take Time. "Before You Gotta Go" is an understated breakup song anchored to a delicate, cyclical guitar figure that builds and grows as it rolls along. Barnett and co-producer Stella Mozgawa give the arrangement a lot of breathing room, allowing for the performances to stretch out in beautiful, melancholy ways.

You can watch the "Before You Gotta Go" video below and Things Take Time, Take Time will be out November 12 via Mom + Pop.

You can catch Courtney Barnett on tour in North America this fall and in early 2022, including a big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on February 5 with Julia Jacklin opening (tickets).