Courtney Barnett shares “I’ll Be Your Mirror” from upcoming Velvet Underground tribute

I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico will be out next month, and Courtney Barnett performs the title track cover. “When I listen to 'I’ll Be Your Mirror' and read the lyrics, I realise it’s a perfect song," says Courtney. "I can relate to every inch of it. I just felt like I could get inside the world of this song." It's just Courtney and an acoustic guitar and her distinctive delivery really makes it her own. You can watch the lyric video below.

Executive produced by the late Hal Willner, I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico features a stacked lineup of performers, including Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines DC, The National's Matt Berninger, and more. It's out September 24 via Verve.

You can pick up The Velvet Underground Singles 66-69 7" box set, biography Notes from the Velvet Underground: The Life of Lou Reed and more in our shop.