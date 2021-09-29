Courtney Barnett shares “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” from new LP (watch the video)
Courtney Barnett's new album Things Take Time, Take Time is due out November 12 via Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists, and she's now shared the third single, "Write a List of Things to Look Forward To." It's a jangly track that comes accompanied by a video directed by Christina Xing, where Courtney sends and receives gifts and letters. Watch it below.
Courtney's North American tour begins in November and runs through mid December before picking back up in January, and includes shows with Bedouine, Bartees Strange, Warpaint, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir. The NYC show is on February 5 at Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin, and you can see all dates below.
COURTNEY BARNETT: 2021-2022 TOUR
Sat November 27 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine
Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine
Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine
Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange
Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange
Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint
Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange
Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange
Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange
Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Thurs January 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 30 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin
Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin
Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir
Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin
Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
Mon February 7 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir
Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir
Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir
Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir