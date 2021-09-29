Courtney Barnett shares “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” from new LP (watch the video)

Courtney Barnett's new album Things Take Time, Take Time is due out November 12 via Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists, and she's now shared the third single, "Write a List of Things to Look Forward To." It's a jangly track that comes accompanied by a video directed by Christina Xing, where Courtney sends and receives gifts and letters. Watch it below.

Courtney's North American tour begins in November and runs through mid December before picking back up in January, and includes shows with Bedouine, Bartees Strange, Warpaint, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir. The NYC show is on February 5 at Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin, and you can see all dates below.

COURTNEY BARNETT: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sat November 27 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Thurs January 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 30 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Mon February 7 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir