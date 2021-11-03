Courtney Love approved Succession’s use Nirvana’s of “Rape Me” in this week’s episode

If you're up to date on HBO's Succession (and if not, stop reading), you know that the most recent episode, which just aired this Sunday, featured Nirvana's "Rape Me" in what was probably the episode's most memorable scene.

One of the dangling plotlines of the series involves a cover-up of a scandal involving murder, sexual misconduct and more that happened aboard a luxury cruise line owned by Waystar Royco, the company run by the Roy family central to the series. A company town hall, led by newly promoted president Shiv Roy (Sara Snook), meant to project a happy/cheery face with softball questions, was majorly disrupted by estranged brother Kendall Roy who blared Nirvana's "Rape Me" over portable speakers planted at the event.

Stereogum notes that Courtney Love has to approve all usage of Nirvana's music used in TV and film and in this case, she really approved of it. "I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I’ve never been so proud of approving one of Kurt’s songs," Courtney wrote in her Instagram Stories. "this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc 🔥 what he was screaming his heart out … without specifics … about . I’m sure wherever he is he’s proud of this."

You can watch the scene below.