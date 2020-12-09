Courtney Love praises Miley Cyrus’ Hole cover, shares the song’s backstory

Not only did Courtney Love (and Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic) praise Post Malone's Nirvana covers set, she also approves of Miley Cyrus' cover of Hole's "Doll Parts." She posted the video to her Instagram and captioned it "@mileycyrus doing a sweet version of 'Doll Parts' on @sternshow (hi Howard)" and then she followed that with another post providing more background on the song. The second post includes a video of Nirvana performing on The Word in the UK in 1991, when Kurt Cobain famously said, "I just want everyone in this room to know that Courtney Love, the lead singer of the sensational pop group Hole, is the best fuck in the world." Courtney writes:

Here’s a nice homage too (@kurtcobain), though @mileycyrus was very sweet, and I’m touched.

As @lanadelrey says, “My legacy is my lovemaking“ the motto of the soft feminist Illuminati... and I couldn’t agree more.

Can someone please translate our motto into Latin? I may get a tattoo of it.

When this clip of Nirvana on “The Word” in the UK played I heard about it in Germany, right as I was about to go onstage. Despite it seeming possibly vulgar to some, it isn’t, it was really sweet, and made me chuckle. Sort of embarrassed and sort of not.

The song “Doll Parts“ is a homage I wrote in 20 minutes in a girl named Joyce’s bathroom in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I had to write most of the lyrics on my arm in sharpie as I ran out of paper. People were pounding on the door as I wrote it. It was played for the first time about an hour later , at the Virgin megastore in Boston.

It was about a boy, whose band had just left town, who I’d been sleeping with, who I heard was sleeping with 2 other girls, it was my way of saying “You’re a fucking idiot if you don’t choose ME, and here is all the desire and fury and love that I feel for you.“

Good songs don’t always come in 20 minutes but the force was strong and that one did.

Anyway I married that guy.