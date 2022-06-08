Courtney Marie Andrews announces new LP ‘Loose Future’ & tour, shares “Satellite” video
Courtney Marie Andrews will release a new album, Loose Future, on October 7 via Fat Possum. The album was co-produced by Sam Evian and features appearances by Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman) on multiple instruments.
The first single is "Satellite," which adds dreamy synths to Courtney Marie Andrews' twangy sound. “I’ve written a lot of love songs, but there’s always a tinge of heartbreak,” she says. “But 'Satellite' is a love song without caveats. I wanted to look forward, and fall in love with the mystery of someone. Let love in, without questioning or instigating how it might hurt me. Sonically, I wanted to go to space. This kind of love isn’t earthbound.”
You can watch the video for "Satellite," which Courtney directed with a glistening style that fits the song, below.
Courtney will be on tour this fall for the album, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on November 12. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Tracklisting for Loose Future
1. Loose Future
2. Older Now
3. On The Line
4. Satellite
5. These Are The Good Old Days
6. Thinkin’ On You
7. You Do What You Want
8. Let Her Go
9. Change My Mind
10. Me & Jerry
Courtney Marie Andrews - 2022 Tour Dates:
June 6 - Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza
June 7 - Rome, IT @ MONK
June 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ CPH Americana
June 11 - Stockholm, SE @ Sthlm Americana
June 12 - Oslo, NO @ Oslo Americana
June 15 - Utrecht, NL @ EKKO
June 17 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
June 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
June 19 - Pocklington, UK @ Pocklington Arts Centre
June 20 - Oxford, UK @ SJE Arts
June 21 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
June 23 - Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall Theatre
June 24 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan's
June 25 - Sligo, IE @ The Hawk's Well
June 26 - Galway, IE @ Róisín Dubh
June 27 - Bangor (N-I), UK @ Queen's Parade Church
July 5 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Voodoo Rooms
Aug 26 - Olympia, WA @ South Sound Block Party
Aug 27 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
Aug 28 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
Aug 29 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Sept 1 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
Sept 2 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Sept 3 - Evanston, IL @ Out of Space
Sept 4 - Martinsville, OH @ Nowhere Else Festival
Nov 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ White Rabbit Cabaret
Nov 4 - Ferndale, MI @ The Parliament Room at Otus Supply
Nov 5 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Nov 7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge
Nov 8 - Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs
Nov 10 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House
Nov 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
Nov 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy
Nov 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Nov 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Old Bar
Nov 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Dec 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Dec 3 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
Dec 5 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Dec 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
Dec 9 - Vancouver, WA @ Wise Hall
Dec 10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Dec 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Dec 14 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
Dec 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah