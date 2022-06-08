Courtney Marie Andrews announces new LP ‘Loose Future’ & tour, shares “Satellite” video

Courtney Marie Andrews will release a new album, Loose Future, on October 7 via Fat Possum. The album was co-produced by Sam Evian and features appearances by Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman) on multiple instruments.

The first single is "Satellite," which adds dreamy synths to Courtney Marie Andrews' twangy sound. “I’ve written a lot of love songs, but there’s always a tinge of heartbreak,” she says. “But 'Satellite' is a love song without caveats. I wanted to look forward, and fall in love with the mystery of someone. Let love in, without questioning or instigating how it might hurt me. Sonically, I wanted to go to space. This kind of love isn’t earthbound.”

You can watch the video for "Satellite," which Courtney directed with a glistening style that fits the song, below.

Courtney will be on tour this fall for the album, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on November 12. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Tracklisting for Loose Future

1. Loose Future

2. Older Now

3. On The Line

4. Satellite

5. These Are The Good Old Days

6. Thinkin’ On You

7. You Do What You Want

8. Let Her Go

9. Change My Mind

10. Me & Jerry

Courtney Marie Andrews - 2022 Tour Dates:

June 6 - Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza

June 7 - Rome, IT @ MONK

June 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ CPH Americana

June 11 - Stockholm, SE @ Sthlm Americana

June 12 - Oslo, NO @ Oslo Americana

June 15 - Utrecht, NL @ EKKO

June 17 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

June 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

June 19 - Pocklington, UK @ Pocklington Arts Centre

June 20 - Oxford, UK @ SJE Arts

June 21 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

June 23 - Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall Theatre

June 24 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan's

June 25 - Sligo, IE @ The Hawk's Well

June 26 - Galway, IE @ Róisín Dubh

June 27 - Bangor (N-I), UK @ Queen's Parade Church

July 5 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Voodoo Rooms

Aug 26 - Olympia, WA @ South Sound Block Party

Aug 27 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Aug 28 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

Aug 29 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Sept 1 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Sept 2 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Sept 3 - Evanston, IL @ Out of Space

Sept 4 - Martinsville, OH @ Nowhere Else Festival

Nov 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ White Rabbit Cabaret

Nov 4 - Ferndale, MI @ The Parliament Room at Otus Supply

Nov 5 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Nov 7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge

Nov 8 - Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs

Nov 10 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

Nov 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Nov 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

Nov 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Nov 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Old Bar

Nov 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Dec 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Dec 3 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

Dec 5 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Dec 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Dec 9 - Vancouver, WA @ Wise Hall

Dec 10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Dec 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Dec 14 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

Dec 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah