Courtney Marie Andrews discusses the inspirations behind her terrific new LP ‘Loose Future’

Courtney Marie Andrews' new album Loose Future finds her adding a little pop into her twangy sound, with help from producer Sam Evian, Grizzly Bear's Chris Bear and Bonny Light Horseman's Josh Kaufman. "This album was made with the intention of testing sonic boundaries," Courtney says. "I love the idea of re-birth, and I wanted to surprise myself. No idea was off limits. Exploring is one of the most beautiful parts of making music, and I feel that Sam and I adventured everyday in the studio. The album cover, a painting of mine, embodies what this record is about — falling in love after being hurt, space, hesitation, living in the now, acceptance, letting go. The window, the stairs, the mountains, they are all symbols of change— new horizons"

In our Notable Releases review, Andrew wrote, "it just feels like everything she's always been working towards and some of her strongest songwriting and most gorgeous sounding music yet." You can stream the whole thing below.

For more on the album, Courtney has made a list of influences behind it, complete with commentary. How does The Cure figure into Loose Future? Read below.

Courtney will be on tour starting in November, including NYC's Brooklyn Made on 11/12 with The Dead Tongues. All dates are listed below.

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS - INSPIRATIONS BEHIND 'LOOSE FUTURE'

Summer

For the first time in a very long time, the pause of 2020 allowed me to feel the seasons changing. I was staying in a friend’s beach shack on the Cape, and walking miles along the shores everyday in a nostalgic and meditative state. Sun soaked in all the space, I was coming out of a personal fog and wanted to hear that feeling sonically. Summer felt like a personal blossoming— an awakening of sorts. The waves, sun, sand, and walks inspired me to write music outside of my typical ballad box. I wanted the record to sound like driving down a coastal highway during a summertime sunset.

The Cure

An influence of mine that has gone unsaid for too long is The Cure. I adore the way they mix natural and processed sounds. Robert Smith’s pop melodies and feel are things I’ve always been inspired by. The Cure sounds like falling in love to me, and they were a huge influence in making this record.

Drum Circles

During the pandemic I accidentally ended up at a few distanced drum circles in parks and city squares. Participating, I noted the way the deep djembe hits felt healing and communal. Cymbals have always been very grating to me, and one of the first things I said to Sam Evian before making this album was that I wanted to make a record free of cymbals and full of percussion. I wanted the rhythm section to sound soulful, like a drum circle.

Self-Love

Working on healing some inner-childhood wounds and facing some past demons helped me embody these heart-filled songs. That work allowed me to welcome external love into my life and create a record that does not hide from demons, but names them alongside embracing others’ love. This is my first record that has love songs without caveats and I truly believe that wouldn’t have been possible without learning to love myself as much as I can.

Walking

Where would I be without walking? Walking helped me find so many of these songs. Walking has been one of my greatest co-writers. I’d walk for hours every morning and come back to my shack with an idea. It’s a form of mediation, a spaceship, a healer. This record wouldn’t have been written without long walks

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Oct 7 - Leeds, UK @ Crash

Oct 8 - Brighton, UK @ Resident

Oct 9 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

Oct 10 - Oxford, UK @ Truck

Oct 12 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Oct 13 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East, London

Nov 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ White Rabbit Cabaret

Nov 3 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *NEW

Nov 4 - Ferndale, MI @ The Parliament Room at Otus Supply

Nov 5 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Nov 7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge

Nov 8 - Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs

Nov 10 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

Nov 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Nov 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

Nov 15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Nov 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

Nov 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Dec 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Dec 3 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

Dec 5 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Dec 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Dec 8 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *NEW

Dec 9 - Vancouver, WA @ Wise Hall

Dec 10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Dec 12 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint *NEW

Dec 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Dec 14 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

Dec 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

March 1 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

March 2 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

March 3 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

March 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke's

March 5 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

March 7 - London, UK @ KOKO

March 8 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

March 9 - Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

March 11 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

March 12 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

March 13 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin

March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

March 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

March 18 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

March 20 - Uppsala, SE @ Reginateatern

March 21 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

March 22 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

March 23 -Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik