Cousin Stizz shares “LBS” video off upcoming album ‘Just For You,’ announces tour

As mentioned, Boston rapper Cousin Stizz is releasing his new album Just For You next Friday (2/11), and he's just shared the video for its latest single, "LBS." He also announced a North American tour for March and April in support of the album, with opener Tony Shhnow.

The tour begins on the West Coast, a night at The Roxy in Los Angeles (3/20) included, and it wraps up in Stizz's hometown. Shortly before that, he hits new-ish NYC venue Brooklyn Made on April 8. Tickets for that show go on sale Thursday (2/3) at 8 AM. All dates are listed below.

Cousin Stizz / Tony Shhnow -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/16 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

3/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorn Theatre

3/19 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

3/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

3/25 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side

3/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

3/31 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

4/1 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

4/2 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

4/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

4/5 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

4/6 - Providence, RI @ The Met

4/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

4/9 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

4/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry At Fillmore

4/22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

--

