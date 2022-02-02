Cousin Stizz shares “LBS” video off upcoming album ‘Just For You,’ announces tour
As mentioned, Boston rapper Cousin Stizz is releasing his new album Just For You next Friday (2/11), and he's just shared the video for its latest single, "LBS." He also announced a North American tour for March and April in support of the album, with opener Tony Shhnow.
The tour begins on the West Coast, a night at The Roxy in Los Angeles (3/20) included, and it wraps up in Stizz's hometown. Shortly before that, he hits new-ish NYC venue Brooklyn Made on April 8. Tickets for that show go on sale Thursday (2/3) at 8 AM. All dates are listed below.
Cousin Stizz / Tony Shhnow -- 2022 Tour Dates
3/16 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
3/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorn Theatre
3/19 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
3/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
3/25 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side
3/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
3/31 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
4/1 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
4/2 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
4/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
4/5 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
4/6 - Providence, RI @ The Met
4/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
4/9 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
4/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry At Fillmore
4/22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
--