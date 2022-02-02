Cousin Stizz shares &#8220;LBS&#8221; video off upcoming album &#8216;Just For You,&#8217; announces tour

Cousin Stizz shares “LBS” video off upcoming album ‘Just For You,’ announces tour

As mentioned, Boston rapper Cousin Stizz is releasing his new album Just For You next Friday (2/11), and he's just shared the video for its latest single, "LBS." He also announced a North American tour for March and April in support of the album, with opener Tony Shhnow.

The tour begins on the West Coast, a night at The Roxy in Los Angeles (3/20) included, and it wraps up in Stizz's hometown. Shortly before that, he hits new-ish NYC venue Brooklyn Made on April 8. Tickets for that show go on sale Thursday (2/3) at 8 AM. All dates are listed below.

Cousin Stizz / Tony Shhnow -- 2022 Tour Dates
3/16 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
3/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorn Theatre
3/19 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
3/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
3/25 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side
3/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
3/31 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
4/1 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
4/2 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
4/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
4/5 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
4/6 - Providence, RI @ The Met
4/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
4/9 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
4/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry At Fillmore
4/22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

