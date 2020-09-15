Coyote Ugly closes its original East Village location (but moving to 14th St)

East Village saloon / dive bar Coyote Ugly, whose wild reputation in the '90s became the basis for the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced hit 2000 film of the same name, has closed its original 153 First Ave location. EV Grieve reports that the saloon has plans reopen in a new location on 14th St between 2nd and 3rd. Founder Lil Lovell made the announcement over the weekend.

We are living in unprecedented times. In comparison to the global pandemic, violence stemming from racial inequality, the raging wildfires, etc., my news is comparatively small— but it is deeply personal and I would like to share it. The original Coyote Ugly Saloon, on 1st Avenue in New York City, has closed its doors forever. We have been shuttered for 6 months in accordance with New York State Covid-19 restrictions and simply cannot continue to pay the rent. I want to thank all of the former employees, customers, friends, and family that made that little bar so very special. I celebrated so many memorable milestones within those walls. The bar — and you — will forever be part of who I am.

Lovell says in a video where she talks about closing the original location, she notes the new location is going to be "a little nicer" with "better bathrooms." You can watch that below.

Coyote Ugly opened in 1993 and, following the film's success, expanded to Las Vegas and other points around the world, including England, Russia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, and more.