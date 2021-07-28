Crack Cloud announce fall tour dates

Vancouver collective Crack Cloud made one of the best debuts of 2020 with Pain Olympics, a phantasmagoric, post-apocalyptic dancerock epic that crackles with creative energy. If you haven't checked it out, you can listen to the whole thing below, and here's a bit of our Indie Basement review:

The album opens with "Post Truth (Birth Of A Nation), a song that frankensteins breakbeat rhythms, otherworldly vocals a la the '60s Star Trek theme, mellotron flutes, chanted vocals, and demented synths into a funky end-times party. That's how you start a record! The rest of Pain Olympics, which packs a lot into its 30-minute running time, follows suit, incorporating other genres and styles into their arsenal for a confident, surprisingly cohesive, grand guignol listen.

Crack Cloud are even better known for their live performances, which they haven't been able to do since the release of Pain Olympics thanks to COVID. But they'll be on tour this fall, including their NYC live debut at Market Hotel on October 29, right before they hop on a plane for the 2021 Iceland Airwaves festival.

After that, in November, they'll tour the West Coast surrounding their appearance at Desert Daze, starting with Los Angeles' Lodge Room on 11/11. The tour also hits Oakland, Arcata, Portland and Seattle. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

CRACK CLOUD - 2021 TOUR DATES

10/29/2021 - Brooklyn, NY / Market Hotel

11/11/2021 - Los Angeles, CA / Lodge Room

11/12/2021 - Perris, CA / Desert Daze Festival

11/13/2021 - Oakland, CA / Starline Social Club

11/14/2021 - Arcata, CA / The Miniplex

11/17/2021 - Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios

11/18/2021 - Seattle, WA / Sunset Tavern