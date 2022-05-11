Crack Cloud announce new album, share “Please Yourself” video ft Mac DeMarco

Vancouver collective Crack Cloud have announced their second album, Tough Baby, which will be out September 16 via Meat Machine / Crack Cloud Media Studio. Frontman, drummer and lyricist Zach Choy says, "the name Tough Baby is an allusion to our Planet. To our Culture. And to our Selves." It's the follow-up to their fantastic 2020 debut, Pain Olympics.

The first single from the album is "Please Yourself," a widescreen post-punk anthem which comes with a very cool, ambitious video that also gave the album its teenage bedroom cover art. You might recognize the video's clapperboard operator, Mac DeMarco. "As a kid, my bedroom was an altar," says Choy. "The images on the wall represented much of what I idolised and aspired to be. This sort of deification of pop culture helped to reinforce my sense of self narrative, however fabricated. But it also provided a sense of solidarity... with a subculture that validated insecurities in a personable way. This is what makes the media industry such a profound paradox. It is as much a source of inspiration for people, as it is an engineered illusion."

Choy goes on to say, "The subtext of the video is really as follows: art is a mechanism for healing and discovery. You learn through it, and you grow with it. In our culture we’re predisposed to quantifying art, to sanctioning it, and to manufacturing it. But underneath all of that, it is a form of living inquiry; it’s how we learn to unravel the extremities in life so that we may better understand ourselves, and each other." Watch the video below.

Crack Cloud are currently on tour in Europe. Those dates are below.

Tough Baby:

1. Danny's Message

2. The Politician

3. Costly Engineered Illusion

4. Please Yourself

5. Virtuous Industry

6. Tough Baby

7. Criminal

8. 115 At Night

9. Afterthought (Sukhi's Prayer)

10. Crackin Up

CRACK CLOUD - 2022 TOUR DATES

May 12th | Dublin, IE - Button Factory*

May 12th | Dublin, IE - The Workman's Club (late night)

May 13th | Dublin, IE - Button Factory*

May 14th | Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

May 15th | Manchester, UK - Royal Albert Hall*

May 16th | Sheffield, UK - Yellow Arch Studios

May 17th | Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory*

May 18th | London, UK - Brixton Electric*

May 21st | Istanbul, TR - Salon IKSV

May 25th | Prague, CZ - Underdogs'

May 27th | Neustrelitz, DE - Immergut Festival

May 28th | Malmo, SE - Plan B

May 29th | Copenhagen, DK - Mayhem

May 30th | Aarhus, DK - Alter

Jun 1st | Lille, FR - L'Aeronef

Jun 2nd | Dijon, FR - La Vapeur

Jun 3rd | Dudingen, CH - Kilbi

Jun 4th | Lourmarin, FR - Festival Yeah!

Jun 5th | Angers, FR - Levitation Festival

Jun 10th | Bucharest, RO - Control Cub

Jun 11th | Luxembourg, LU - Usina Festival

July 7th | Trencin, SK - Pohoda Festival

July 10th | Vienna, AT - Fluc

July 11th | Pordenone, IT - Ex Convento San Francesco

July 12th | Ravenna, IT - Hana-Bi

July 14th | Schorndrof, DE - Manufaktur

July 15th | Leeuwarden, NL - Welcome To The Village

July 16th | Herk De Stad, BE - Rock Herk (5pm slot)

July 16th | Nijmegen, NL - Valkhof (11pm slot)

July 21st | Binic, FR - Blues and Folk Festival

July 22nd | Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

July 23rd | Hebden Bridge, UK - Trades Club

July 24th | Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

July 25th | Guildford, UK - The Boilerroom

July 26th | Cambridge, UK - Mash

July 30th | Brno, CZ - Pop Messe

* = w/ Osees