Craig Finn announces new solo album, shares “Messing With the Settings”

Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has announced a new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, that will be out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. He made the album with regular collaborators Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman) and engineer D. James Goodwin, and he's backed by Joe Russo (drums) and Michael Libramento (bass), with Stuart Bogie on saxophone and Cassandra Jenkins and Annie Nero on backup vocals.

The first single from the album is the swaying "Messing with Settings." “Memory is a major theme through A LEGACY OF RENTALS,” says Finn, “and I wanted the first song on the record to open on that note. This song is literally a eulogy. It’s delivered by someone who has lost touch with the recently deceased but still finds them important. Musically, it really explores the line between talking and singing, which was something we leaned into on this record. We wanted to make this song an incantation of sorts. It also features the beautiful 14-piece string section that played on a lot of these songs. I wanted to it have a cinematic feel, like Gone With The Wind or something like that.”

Listen to "Messing with the Settings" and watch a trailer for the album below.

Tracklist:

1. Messing With The Settings

2. The Amarillo Kid

3. Birthdays

4. The Year We Fell Behind

5. Due To Depart

6. Curtis & Shepard

7. Never Any Horses

8. Jessamine

9. A Break From The Barrage

10. This Is What It Looks Like