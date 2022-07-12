Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers announce fall tour with Anika Pyle & more
The Hold Steady's Craig Finn just released a new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, and if you haven't checked it out you can listen to the whole thing below. He's also just announced fall tour dates with his solo band The Uptown Controllers, that kick off October 11 in Boston and include stops in Philly, Asbury Park, Brooklyn, DC, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago, St. Louis and Nashville. Most East Coast dates are with Anika Pyle, while St. Louis and Nashville are will Good Looks.
After a short break, the tour resumes on the West Coast in November with Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis opening, and dates include San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland. He's got UK/EU dates before that -- all are listed below.
The Asbury Park show is at House of Independents on October 14, and the Brooklyn show is at the Williamsburg Opera House on October 15. Both are with Anika Pyle. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time.
In other news, Craig has a podcast now, titled "That's How I Remember It," via The Talkhouse, and guests have included Fred Armisen, Billions creator Brian Koppelman, Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, and the just-released episode is with TV writer Edward Kitsis (Lost, Felicity). You can listen to the new episode below.
CRAIG FINN AND THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS - 2022 TOUR DATES
AUGUST
13 – Grand Junction, CO – Supergrass Festival
SEPTEMBER
16-17 – Odense, DK – Nashville Nights Songwriters Festival
18 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle *
19 – Hamburg, DE – NOCHTWACHE
20 – Cologne, DE – Blue Shell
21 – Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
23 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store
24 – London, UK – Omeara
25 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall
27 – Dublin, IR – The Grand Social
28 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
30 – Newcastle, UK – Think Tank
OCTOBER
1 – Manchester, UK – Night and Day
2 – London, UK – Moth Club
North American dates:
10/11 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom Sommerville Theatre *
10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *
10/14 - Asbury Park, NY - House of Independents *
10/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Williamsburg Opera House *
10/16 - Washington, DC - Union Stage *
10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe *
10/19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *
10/21 - Chicago, IL - Irish American Heritage Center
10/22 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway $
10/23- Nashville, TN - The Basement East $
11/3 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah %
11/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge (Hollywood Forever) %
11/5 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord %
11/8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's %
11/9 - Portland, OR - The Old Church %
w Anika Pyle = *
w Good Looks = $
w Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis = %