Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers announce fall tour with Anika Pyle & more

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn just released a new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, and if you haven't checked it out you can listen to the whole thing below. He's also just announced fall tour dates with his solo band The Uptown Controllers, that kick off October 11 in Boston and include stops in Philly, Asbury Park, Brooklyn, DC, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago, St. Louis and Nashville. Most East Coast dates are with Anika Pyle, while St. Louis and Nashville are will Good Looks.

After a short break, the tour resumes on the West Coast in November with Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis opening, and dates include San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland. He's got UK/EU dates before that -- all are listed below.

The Asbury Park show is at House of Independents on October 14, and the Brooklyn show is at the Williamsburg Opera House on October 15. Both are with Anika Pyle. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time.

In other news, Craig has a podcast now, titled "That's How I Remember It," via The Talkhouse, and guests have included Fred Armisen, Billions creator Brian Koppelman, Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, and the just-released episode is with TV writer Edward Kitsis (Lost, Felicity). You can listen to the new episode below.

CRAIG FINN AND THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS - 2022 TOUR DATES

AUGUST

13 – Grand Junction, CO – Supergrass Festival

SEPTEMBER

16-17 – Odense, DK – Nashville Nights Songwriters Festival

18 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle *

19 – Hamburg, DE – NOCHTWACHE

20 – Cologne, DE – Blue Shell

21 – Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

23 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

24 – London, UK – Omeara

25 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

27 – Dublin, IR – The Grand Social

28 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

30 – Newcastle, UK – Think Tank

OCTOBER

1 – Manchester, UK – Night and Day

2 – London, UK – Moth Club

North American dates:

10/11 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom Sommerville Theatre *

10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *

10/14 - Asbury Park, NY - House of Independents *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Williamsburg Opera House *

10/16 - Washington, DC - Union Stage *

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe *

10/19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *

10/21 - Chicago, IL - Irish American Heritage Center

10/22 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway $

10/23- Nashville, TN - The Basement East $

11/3 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah %

11/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge (Hollywood Forever) %

11/5 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord %

11/8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's %

11/9 - Portland, OR - The Old Church %

w Anika Pyle = *

w Good Looks = $

w Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis = %