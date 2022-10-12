Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers cancel October tour dates after member gets Covid

Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers have cancelled all of their October tour dates after a band member tested positive for Covid. Craig, of The Hold Steady, made the announcement on Instagram this morning, sharing that the West Coast run in November is still on and the band will still be appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight. Here's the full statement:

I’m heartbroken to announce that we will be cancelling all October dates for Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers. Unfortunately, a band member has tested positive for covid. We don’t feel that making quick and hectic adjustments to the band lineup will allow us to bring the show we want to play for you, so we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this portion of the tour. These are immensely trying times for touring musicians, and we hope you understand. We were fortunate that we made it through a fantastic European tour in September, but we were not so lucky for this run. It’s an incredible disappointment, but it’s a priority to keep our band, audiences, club staff and crew healthy.

We still plan on completing the West Coast leg of the tour in November, and we are able to fulfill our commitment to play a song on @latenightseth tonight, October 12. Huge thanks to @joeyjoeyrusso for being available in a pinch.

There is no plan to reschedule the October dates, so if you have purchased tickets for one of the October shows, refunds are available at point of purchase.

Craig Finn