Crash the Calm played Amityville Music Hall (pics)

Long Island post-hardcore band Crash The Calm have a new concept album set in the drought-stricken Southwest of the 1930s called A Town Named Nowhere due November 19 via self-release. They're rolling out the album out in EP-sized segments, and Volume I came out this past Friday. As we said when talking about recent single "My Nowhere," Crash The Calm recall bands like Manchester Orchestra and Balance and Composure and they really go for it, with soaring hooks and widescreen ambition that sound too ambitious to remain in the post-hardcore underground for long.

The band celebrated the release of Volume I with a hometown show at Amityville Music Hall on Saturday (7/24), their first show since the pandemic. It was a double release show with fellow Long Island post-hardcore band Karma Versa, who released their new LP Salvaje earlier this year. We caught Crash The Calm's set, and pictures are in this post. Check them out and stream Volume I below.

photos by Stephanie Augello