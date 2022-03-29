Craven Idol announce first-ever US tour with Berator

UK blackened thrashers Craven Idol have announced their first-ever US tour, which supports their great third album, 2021's Forked Tongues. It's dubbed the Venomous Onslaught' tour, and it also features Craven Idol's new Dark Descent labelmates Berator (ex-Profanatica, The Chasm, Nachtmysticum), whose Elysian Inferno EP is due later this year. The tour ends with Craven Idol's set at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest.

NYC gets a show on June 7 at Saint Vitus, which also includes support from Savage Pleasure. Tickets for that one are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Craven Idol / Berator -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 30th – Milwaukee, WI @ Xray Arcade

May 31st – Chicago, IL @ LiveWire Lounge

June 1st—Indiana, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

June 2nd- Detroit, MI @ Old Miami

June 3rd—Cincinnati, OH @ Junkers Tavern

June 4th—Rochester, NY @ Photocity Music Hall

June 5th— Worcester, MA @ Ralph’s

June 6th—Providence, RI @ Dusk

June 7th –Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

June 8th – Washington DC @ Pie Shop

June 9-11th – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal and Beer Fest (no Berator)