Craven Idol announce first-ever US tour with Berator
UK blackened thrashers Craven Idol have announced their first-ever US tour, which supports their great third album, 2021's Forked Tongues. It's dubbed the Venomous Onslaught' tour, and it also features Craven Idol's new Dark Descent labelmates Berator (ex-Profanatica, The Chasm, Nachtmysticum), whose Elysian Inferno EP is due later this year. The tour ends with Craven Idol's set at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest.
NYC gets a show on June 7 at Saint Vitus, which also includes support from Savage Pleasure. Tickets for that one are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
Craven Idol / Berator -- 2022 Tour Dates
May 30th – Milwaukee, WI @ Xray Arcade
May 31st – Chicago, IL @ LiveWire Lounge
June 1st—Indiana, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
June 2nd- Detroit, MI @ Old Miami
June 3rd—Cincinnati, OH @ Junkers Tavern
June 4th—Rochester, NY @ Photocity Music Hall
June 5th— Worcester, MA @ Ralph’s
June 6th—Providence, RI @ Dusk
June 7th –Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
June 8th – Washington DC @ Pie Shop
June 9-11th – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal and Beer Fest (no Berator)