Crazy Horse & Neil Young releasing album as Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young (stream a track)

The current lineup of Neil Young's band Crazy Horse, along with Neil himself, will be releasing an album as Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young. It's called All Roads Lead Home, and it comes out March 31 via Reprise. As Stereogum points out, it features multiple songs written by Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot, and Nils Lofgren, as well as one Neil Young composition, "Song of the Seasons," which was also recorded for 2021's Barn. The first single is "You Will Never Know," a breezy folk rock song penned by Nils Lofgren, and you can check that one out below.

Tracklist

01 “Rain” (Billy Talbot)

02 “You Will Never Know” (Nils Lofgren)

03 “It’s Magical” (Ralph Molina)

04 “Song Of The Seasons” (Neil Young)

05 “Cherish” (Billy Talbot)

06 “Fill My Cup” (Nils Lofgren)

07 “Look Through The Eyes Of Your Heart” (Ralph Molina)

08 “The Hunter” (Billy Talbot)

09 “Go With Me” (Nils Lofgren)

10 “Just For You” (Ralph Molina)