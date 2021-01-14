Creation Records biopic from ‘Trainspotting’ team out in March (watch the trailer)

Creation Stories, the biopic about legendary UK indie label Creation Records (home of My Bloody Valentine, Oasis, Primal Scream, more) made by the Trainspotting team of director Danny Boyle and writer Irvine Welsh, will be out March 20 in the United States via Sky Cinema. Ewan Bremner, who played Spud in the Trainspotting films, stars as Creation's larger-than-life founder Alan McGee, and the film also features Suki Waterhouse, Jason Isaacs, Jason Flemyng, Paul Kaye, Steven Berkoff, Thomas Turgoose and Ed Byrne. You can watch the teaser trailer for the film, soundtracked to The Weather Prophets' "Hollow Heart," below.

Creation Records, which launched as the indiest of indie labels in the mid-'80s, first struck gold by releasing Jesus & Mary Chain's debut single, and then hit serious paydirt in the '90s with My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream, Oasis and more. As with most rock n' roll stories, it was not to last; McGee sold half of Creation to Sony in 1992 and the label ceased operation in 1999. Full of sex, drugs, rock n' roll and thick Scottish accents, Creation's story is a perfect match for Boyle and Welsh. Here's the official synopsis:

The beginning, near bankruptcy, pills, thrills, spats, prats, success, excess and breakdowns. From leaving school at sixteen to setting up the Living Room club in London, showcasing emerging indie bands, from managing The Jesus and Mary Chain to co-founding Creation at 23. He brought us My Bloody Valentine, House of Love, Ride and, of course, Primal Scream. Embracing acid house, Alan decamped to Manchester, and hung out at the Hacienda, taking Creation into the big time with Primal Scream's Screamadelica. His drug-induced breakdown, when it came, was dramatic, but climbing back to sobriety, he oversaw Oasis' rise to become one of the biggest bands in the world.

In other news, Boyle is directing a Sex Pistols limited series for FX.

