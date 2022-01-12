Creation Records founder Alan McGee doing Q&A events in NYC, L.A. & S.F.

Creation Records founder Alan McGee, who signed Oasis, My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream, The Jesus and Mary Chain and more, will be going on a three-city U.S. tour (L.A., SF, NYC) in February, where he'll host events discussing his long career in the music biz and answer audience questions. A charming raconteur with a million great stories involving lots of legendary bands, hearing Alan talk will be the reason to go, but he's put together whole nights for these events, with music performances, DJ sets and more.

The Los Angeles show happens at The Viper Room on 2/9 and includes former 120 Minutes host Matt Pinfield, artist Shepard Fairey, Willem Wolfe, Daisy O'Dell, Collapsing Scenery, Thou Romeo, Texas Bob Jaurez's Sparklestars, Willow Robinson and Belowsky.

The San Francisco show is at The Chapel on 2/10 and includes Belowsky, Texas Bob Jaurez's Sparklestars, Seablite and DJ Omar.

The NYC show is at Bowery Electric on 2/12 and features writer Rachel Felder, band Beechwood and "more acts announced soon."

Check out the flyer for the tour below.

--

