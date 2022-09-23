Creeks (Balance & Composure) shares “For Selfish Reasons,” touring with Manchester Orchestra

Balance & Composure are no more, but lead vocalist Jon Simmons remains busy with his solo project Creeks. He's gearing up to open a few dates for Manchester Orchestra later this month into October, and he's also got a new single out today, "For Selfish Reasons." It's a somber, atmospheric acoustic song that actually sounds a bit like Manchester Orchestra, and Jon's impassioned delivery is perfect for this kind of song. "'For Selfish Reasons' is a song about preemptive grief," Jon says. "It is about a feeling of inevitable pain that has almost been teasing you daily. It is a plea for health for somebody you cannot imagine your life without." We're premiering the song's lyric video, and you can check that out below.

Manchester Orchestra / Petey / Creeks -- 2022 Tour Dates

SEP 30 - Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA

OCT 2 - The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

OCT 4 - Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM

OCT 5 -The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

OCT 7 - The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX