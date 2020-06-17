watch the ‘CREEM’ Magazine documentary

CREEM magazine, the storied, rebellious rock n' roll rag that ran from 1969 to 1989 and was home to the writing of Lester Bangs, Dave Marsh, founder Barry Kramer and more, is the subject of a new documentary from Scott Crawford (Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington DC, 1980-90):

Capturing the messy upheaval of the '70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores CREEM Magazine's humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse, then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later. Fifty years after publishing its first issue, "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine" remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine will be out in August 7 and features interviews with Alice Cooper, Cameron Crowe, Joan Jett, Michael Stipe, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Kirk Hammett, Thurston Moore, Peter Wolf, and more. It was produced by Barry Kramer's son, JJ Kramer, and CREEM alum Jaan Uhelszki, and features music by MC5's Wayne Kramer, Michael Hampton (Faith, One Last Wish) and Sohrab Habibion (Obits, SAVAK).

CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine is available on-demand here, and you can check out the trailer and poster below.

If you need more '70s/'80s vintage rock mag action, check out The Trouser Press' online archive.